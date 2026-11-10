Neighbors weigh in on Douglas County's preliminary trail improvement plan at Waterloo library

WATERLOO, NE. — Neighbors had the chance to weigh in on Douglas County's newly completed preliminary trail improvement plan, sharing their hopes and concerns at the Waterloo Public Library.

Neighbors who use the county's trails voiced both high hopes and lingering concerns about the plan, which focuses on northwest and west Douglas County.

Neighbors had the chance to voice concerns through a map back in the summer, raising concerns about mud, pedestrian safety and visibility.

Among those weighing in was Rachael Arens, who is a self-described "avid runner."

Arens says the trail plan will help people like her enjoy trails safely.

"Running around those trails, what we learned was (that) a lot of those trails don't connect, and it would spit you out onto very busy arterial roads," Arens said.

Kent Holm, Douglas County environmental services director, pointed to the challenge of mixing different kinds of trail users.

"Vehicular traffic, bikes and walkers and trail users — they just aren't going to mix very well," Holm said.

As northwest and west Douglas County grows, the county sees private development as a partner in building out the trail network, acting as a scaffolding for growth.

"When we have new subdivisions (or) other development that is being proposed in the county, then where those trails are proposed to go, the private development can be a partner in funding those," Holm said.

Some neighbors, like Jake Loftis, still have some concerns, leaving notes on connections from Douglas County to nearby Washington and Sarpy counties.

"Trails work best when they connect to other trails, and you get options of places to go," Loftis said.

But those weighing in also have high hopes for the plan.

"It gives people options to commute to work," Arens said. "It gives people options to commute to school -- safe options."

The plan will be presented to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for approval in early 2027.