2 Kansas men killed in Iowa plane crash, sheriff's office says

HAMBURG, Iowa — The two men killed when a small airplane crashed near Hamburg, Iowa, have been identified, per a news release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

The Piper PA-28-180 crashed at 7:33 p.m. CST on Nov. 2, according to preliminary information provided by the NTSB.

First responders arrived minutes later and found two victims.

The two men, identified as Brandon K. Schatz, 44, and Kyle J. Ginavan, 45, both of Kansas City, Kansas, were pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about what may have caused the crash.

As part of its investigation, the NTSB will examine three primary areas: the pilot, the aircraft and the operating environment.

Investigators will gather flight tracking data, air traffic control communications and aircraft maintenance records. They will also review weather forecasts, actual weather and lighting conditions around the time of the crash, as well as the pilot's license, ratings and recent flight experience.

The NTSB continues to investigate the cause of the crash.

"The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved," Tuesday's update reads.

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