Veterans Day events planned across the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Communities and businesses across the Omaha metro are preparing to honor those who have served with several Veterans Day events on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

From a longstanding breakfast tradition to one of Omaha's largest Veterans Day ceremonies, veterans and their families have several ways to mark the holiday.

Free breakfast at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops

Veterans can start Veterans Day with a free breakfast at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops.

All locations will once again offer free breakfast to those who have served. In the metro, the breakfast will be available from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Cabela's in La Vista and Bass Pro Shops in Council Bluffs.

Those who attend will also be entered into a raffle for a special prize.

Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park

One of Omaha's largest Veterans Day ceremonies will take place at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park.

Hosted by American Legion Post 1, the ceremony will include guest speakers, a military color guard and a ceremonial wreath-laying honoring those who have served.

Lunch will be served following the ceremony at the American Legion Post 1 building near 78th and Davenport streets.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Memorial Park

Lunch: Following the ceremony at American Legion Post 1, 78th and Davenport streets

Free admission and Offutt Brass performance at The Durham Museum

The Durham Museum will offer free admission to veterans and their families on Veterans Day.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 801 S. 10th St.

At 2 p.m., Offutt Brass, a musical group made up of professional airmen, will perform a program featuring patriotic American classics.

Veterans can also receive a free hot dog meal at the museum's soda fountain.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Offutt Brass performance: 2 p.m.

Where: The Durham Museum, 801 S. 10th St.

Other events across the area:

Tangier Shrine Center, 2823 S. 84th St.

11 a.m. to noon

Hosted by the Tangier Legion of Honor

Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores

Free breakfast for veterans and active-duty military members

6 to 10 a.m.

Veterans and active-duty military also receive 15% off grocery purchases Wednesday

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

Active and retired military members, veterans and their families receive free admission

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Veterans Day Group Ride at Swanson Park, Bellevue

9:30 a.m. to noon

Veterans Day Lunch

Military-Connected Resource Center, UNO Campus

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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