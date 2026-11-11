Omaha City Council approves plumbing code changes allowing more plastic piping amid safety debate

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's City Council has approved changes to the city's plumbing code, a decision that opens the door to more plastic piping in construction and has sparked debate over cost, safety and durability.

Supporters say allowing more plastic piping could lower construction costs and reduce maintenance — a significant benefit for a city pushing housing developers to build in the urban core. Those in favor point to fewer service calls and lower expenses over time.

"We see a lot less maintenance calls with plastic…80% of our business is taking cast iron out and replace it with plastic," a supporter said.

"Plastic is cheaper, lasts longer, and stays cleaner," a supporter said.

But opponents are raising concerns about how those materials hold up, especially during a fire.

"Cast iron is noncombustible and does not burn in a fire like that, it is not going to melt away and contribute to the fire where as PVC does burn does melt, does add fuel to the fire, does release toxic chemicals or fumes into the atmosphere," an opponent said.

Council President Danny Begley says he recognizes the need for more affordable housing but wants additional training and more time for plumbers to adapt.

"I am not saying we have to take out plastic but implement in a year, get the training and those ratios for the plumbers," Begley said.

Begley says his proposed amendments are about finding a middle ground between affordability and safety. Still, the question of who ultimately benefits from the savings of using cheaper materials remains.

"Maybe its the developers saving on the cost of materials and not constituents," Begley said.

With the changes now approved, the focus turns to how the new standards will be implemented and whether lower construction costs will actually reach homeowners.