Local nonprofit donates toys, stuffed animals to Omaha police to comfort children

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A local nonprofit known for bringing holiday joy to seniors is finding a new way to support children in the Omaha community.

Gwen’s Gift recently donated toys, stuffed animals and winter clothing to the Omaha Police Department’s West Precinct in Elkhorn. The items will be placed in patrol vehicles, giving officers something they can offer children they encounter during stressful or difficult situations.

The donation came after Gwen’s Gift received a surplus of items from community members.

Organizer Sandie Yeaman said having something as simple as a stuffed animal available can make a difference for a child dealing with a frightening or uncertain situation.

“This is something that most people don't think about, the officers having something in their car to give a small child who's crying or lost, or having some kind of a family issue,” Yeaman said. “It just gives the kids something to hold on to.”

Gwen’s Gift traditionally focuses on seniors, particularly those living in local memory care communities.

The organization collects donated items and hosts holiday pop-up events where seniors can “shop” for gifts for their loved ones at no cost. The program gives residents an opportunity to select presents themselves and take part in the tradition of giving during the holidays.

With donations continuing to come in, Yeaman and her team of volunteers saw an opportunity to put some of the additional toys, stuffed animals and clothing to use elsewhere.

Volunteers delivered bags of items to the Omaha Police Department’s West Precinct, where they can be distributed to patrol officers and eventually to children who may need a little extra comfort.

“I firmly believe we are responsible for the kids in our community,” Yeaman said. “Whatever keeps them safe and makes them feel happy.”

Gwen’s Gift continues to accept donations.

Cash donations can be made at any First National Bank of Omaha location. People with new or gently used items to donate can arrange a contribution by emailing gwensgiftomaha@gmail.com.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.