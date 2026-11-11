Omaha veterans, neighbors gather at Memorial Park to honor those who served

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Veterans, students and community members from across the Omaha metro gathered at Memorial Park Wednesday to honor those who served in the U.S. military.

Wreaths lined the park as part of the Veterans Day remembrance, representing different branches of the military and those who served in them.

For former Omaha City Council member Garry Gernandt, the ceremony carries a deeply personal meaning.

Gernandt served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1960s. He said the friends he lost during the Vietnam War are among the reasons Veterans Day remains close to his heart.

“Having lost several friends during the Vietnam War and studying history, [it] has always been close to my heart,” Gernandt said. “I want to continue to do this as long as I’m healthy enough to get out and do the remembrance.”

Veteran Dick Silvernail shared a simple message about the day.

“It’s good to honor them today,” Silvernail said.

The ceremony also gave a younger generation an opportunity to honor veterans and learn from their experiences.

Kayla Ortiz and her JROTC classmates from Northwest High School presented the color guard during Wednesday’s event.

“For me, Veterans Day means just to honor the veterans and to remember what they did,” Ortiz said.

Fellow Northwest High School student Mathyus Lincoln said his conversations with veterans have made an impact on him.

“Every single conversation that I’ve had with a veteran has been really enjoyable and beneficial for me,” Lincoln said.

For Gernandt, Veterans Day is also a reminder of the people service members sought to protect.

As he presented his wreath at Memorial Park, he reflected not only on fellow service members, but also on the civilians they served.

“When they say to me, ‘Thank you for your service,’ I look them right in the eye and I say, ‘You were worth it,’” Gernandt said.

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