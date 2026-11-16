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Durham Museum's 2026 Christmas tree selected from Central Omaha, moves Monday

A roughly 40-foot tree donated by Joslyn Castle neighbor Bill White will make its way to the Durham Museum Monday morning for Christmas at Union Station
The Durham Museum's 2026 Christmas tree will be harvested from Central Omaha and transported through town Monday for Christmas at Union Station.
Durham Museum's 2026 Christmas tree selected from Central Omaha, moves Monday
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OMAHA, Neb. — A beloved Omaha holiday tradition returns Monday as this year's Christmas tree begins its journey to the Durham Museum.

The roughly 40-foot Christmas tree was donated by Omaha resident Bill White and will be harvested Monday morning before making its way through the city to Union Station. The Durham Museum says the process is expected to begin around 8 a.m.

White lives near 38th and California streets, and the massive evergreen comes from his front yard. Photos of the tree were shared on Facebook by the Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association.

Each year, the Durham Museum selects a locally donated evergreen to serve as the centerpiece of its Christmas at Union Station celebration.

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