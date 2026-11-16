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Mountain lion sighting near Manilla, Iowa prompts safety warning

Mountain lion sighting near Manilla, Iowa prompts safety warning
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MANILLA, Iowa — Neighbors in and near Manilla, Iowa, are being warned to keep an eye out after a confirmed mountain lion sighting.

A video was shared on Facebook by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. The mountain lion was caught on camera at around 6 a.m. Saturday in the Sunrise Addition.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been notified, the sheriff’s office said. People are being asked to use extra caution outdoors, particularly around dawn and dusk, and to keep children and pets close.

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