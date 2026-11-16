OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have arrested four teenagers after a man and woman were attacked on a Metro bus last week, an incident that was captured on video.

The attack happened Thursday afternoon near 33rd and Ames. Omaha Police Department Executive Deputy Chief Sherie Thomas said three teenagers were arrested Friday, while a fourth was arrested on Saturday.

“This video was hard to watch,” Thomas said. “I think across the board people wanted those individuals to be accountable for their actions.”

Thomas said one of the teenagers was turned in by a parent after someone in the community connected the parent with her.

“So this is a parent calling to say, ‘My child is one of the people in the video?’” 3 News Now reporter Jeremy Fredricks asked.

“Yes,” Thomas said.

All four suspects are teenagers. Two are 14 years old, one is 15 and one is 16. Each faces two counts of third-degree assault.

Police say the investigation is continuing, and more arrests could be coming.

Thomas said investigators are also working to determine whether the four teenagers were involved in other incidents.

She said the initial incident happened in the area of 33rd and Ames before another incident occurred at the bus station near 30th and Taylor.

“We know there’s another victim to that that we believe those students were also involved in,” Thomas said.

In a joint statement, Omaha Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer called the violence unacceptable. City officials have also been in contact with Metro Transit and Omaha Public Schools leaders following the attack.

The Omaha Police Department’s investigation remains ongoing.

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