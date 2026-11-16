4 teens arrested after 2 people assaulted on Omaha Metro bus; police seek more suspects

OMAHA, Neb. — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault on an Omaha Metro bus in which police say a large group of juveniles attacked two people.

Police say a group of 20 to 40 juveniles attacked the two victims near 33rd and Ames on Thursday afternoon. The victims, ages 50 and 37, were treated for injuries.

Tips from the public helped identify four suspects, ages 14 to 16, police say. All four face two counts of third-degree assault.

Police are still working to identify additional suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP.



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