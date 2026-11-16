OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Officers Association is responding to the arrest of four teens in connection with a violent attack on a Metro bus, saying four arrests aren't enough.

Omaha police say four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 have been arrested for their suspected roles in the attack, which OPD says happened last Thursday near 33rd and Ames. The video of the attack was originally posted by the OPOA.

4 teens arrested after 2 people assaulted on Omaha Metro bus

Patrick Dempsey, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, says the ages of the alleged attackers are a concern — but not a surprise.

"I have noticed the next generation is not accountable for their actions, so to see these juveniles in such a heinous act on our city bus does not surprise me," Dempsey said.

OPD says as many as 20 to 40 people could have been involved in the attack. Omaha police are still looking for more suspects.

The OPOA also started a GoFundMe for one of the victims, which has raised thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

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