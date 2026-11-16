COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Senator-elect Josh Turek, D-Iowa, says Congress should focus on ending the war with Iran and rolling back President Trump's tariffs as soon as possible.

He chose to hold his first press conference since Election Day at the Union Pacific Museum in Council Bluffs because it was his childhood library.

"I think that the tariffs and the war in Iran have hurt Iowa more than any other state," Turek said.

He thinks Congress should exert its constitutional power to control tariffs and the president's war powers.

"I think that we need to have strategic tariffs to protect American jobs and American manufacturing not — not this chaotic tariffs that we have seen. And certainly, not against our primary trade partners," Turek said.

Several Iowans told KMTV the are concerned Congress will spend too much time on investigations and not enough on affordability issues.

Turek was asked how he would find a balance between those concerns.

"People have heard me say this already. I want us to be laser-focused on the cost, corruption and the kitchen table issues," Turek said. "I don't want to end up in a situation where we're sucking all of the air out of the room and we're spending all of our time on impeachment hearings."

Turek says he's still focused on the issue that got him into politics — healthcare — and wants to see a return to ACA subsidies.

"I think there's a pathway for us to do something on Medicare expansion. Vision, dental, hearing — and I like the idea of dropping the age of Medicare to 55," he said.

The senator-elect also says he'd like to see a public option health insurance program in the long term.

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