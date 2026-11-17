COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Pottawattamie County Auditor Mary Ann Hanusa says a recount for a tight legislative race is over. Incumbent, State Representative Brent Siegrist edged out challenger, Democrat Ben Larson by 39 votes.

Siegrist went into the Monday recount with a 37 vote lead. Hanusa says that once provisional ballots and Safe at Home ballots were counted, the final tally was 5,118 votes for Larson and 5,157 votes for Siegrist.

Hanusa emphasized that the machine vote count was the same as Election Day and that the change in the final tally came from the provisional and Safe at Home ballots.

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