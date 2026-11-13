RECOUNT: Long-time Council Bluffs lawmaker leads race by razor-thin margin

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — A Council Bluffs legislative race isn’t quite over; 37 votes is all that sits between long-time state representative, Republican Brent Siegrist and relative newcomer, Democrat Ben Larson.

“And it’s 0.06% difference,” said Larson.

Siegrist, who is ahead in the vote tally, says this is the closest race he’s ever experienced during his 12 terms representing the east side of Council Bluffs at the Capitol.

“You know, I survived the Blue Wave but I also had to survive the Turek wave,” he said of his fellow Council Bluffs lawmaker who just won a U.S. Senate seat.

Larson says he was able to compete against the former speaker of the Iowa House, who outspent him, for a simple reason.

“I showed up,” he said. “I genuinely didn’t do anything unusual other than cared.”

Larson says he spent about 20 hours a week knocking on doors, talking to everyone — even neighbors who weren’t on his official Democrat voter list.

“I know many people voted for me because I was just on their door,” he said.

Senator-elect Josh Turek received more than 16,000 votes in his home county where there are roughly 15,000 registered Democrats, and approximately 25,000 Republicans — some of whom voted across party lines.

“Turek called me and I’m like, “Dude, you about took me out,’ and he said ‘Well, that wasn’t my intention,’” Siegrist said.

Larson thinks there’s a lesson to be learned in the close race, regardless of outcome.

“Every county in Iowa is viable,” he said.

Both candidates say they don’t anticipate much of a change following the recount.

“There were no irregularities reported in any of the precincts or anything, so I’m assuming the machine will have the same results and I’ll be victorious by 37 votes,” said Siegrist.

The auditor, Mary Ann Hunusa, says she expects the recount to be complete by the end of the day on Monday.

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