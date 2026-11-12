Medic unit added to North Omaha fire station

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fire station 21 near 34th & Ames welcomed in what becomes the second medic unit to be stationed here, doing so through a ceremonial all-hands push-in of the vehicle as it was rolled into place inside the parking bay. It will help the first responders here better serve those in the Ames Avenue corridor by shortening response times.

And that improvement in reaction time here -- has a positive effect across the entire city, says Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman.

"It allows other medic units on boundary districts to stay in their territories and have better response times within their own districts, so there's a ripple effect to having two medic units here at 34th and ames that will improve service even farther out into different areas of town," says Bossman.

Data tracking led the city to conclude there was a growing need for emergency services in this part of the city. The unit put into service today is the city's 19th overall.



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