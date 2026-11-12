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Weekend fire leaves Elkhorn elementary closed, opening date set for Monday

Spring Ridge Elementary plans to reopen on November 16 after cleanup is finished
Spring Ridge Elementary plans to reopen on Monday after cleanup is finished
Elkhorn elementary school still closed after weekend fire
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Spring Ridge Elementary School will now remain closed for the rest of the week, with an expected return on Monday, November 16, following a fire over the weekend.

The school let parents know that it suspects the battery in an electronic whistle used during recess time caused the fire. It noted that all similar devices have now been removed from the school, and all other District facilities.

The school has updated parents, letting them know that following air testing, more cleaning is still required, leading to the delay in re-opening. That includes replacing carpeting and ceiling tiles that were damaged during the fire.

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