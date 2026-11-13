'Storm doesn't last forever': Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court celebrates 10 years, new graduates

DOWNTOWN OMAHA, NE. — The Douglas County Veterans Treatment Court celebrated its tenth anniversary with a graduation ceremony in the Legislative Chambers at the Omaha Civic Center.

The treatment court aims to honor the service of justice-involved veterans and has been operating since 2016, according to its website.

Rob Owens, problem-solving court coordinator, said the program helps veterans turn their lives around.

"Everything they are learning in Veterans Treatment Court, they are taking it after they graduate and utilizing it in their lives and becoming upstanding members of society," Owens said.

The treatment court graduated four veterans, who were told in the ceremony that their "honor has been restored."

One of those veterans was Johnny Love.

“I wanted to change before I got accepted to the program; I didn't know how,” Love said.

Love said the program helped him realize what he was capable of.

"At some point I started to get a grip on the program and trust the process, and once I began trusting the process, what I thought was hard actually became easy," Love said. "The storm doesn't last forever."

For more information about the treatment court and how you can get involved as a volunteer, check their website.