Aksarben neighbor competing in competition to host podcast

OMAHA, Neb. — Aksarben neighbor Julien Wulfgar is competing in a competition to host a podcast. She tells 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks that she was diagnosed with autism in 2020.

"I thought there needs to be more awareness, especially about women, because for the longest time, they thought that autism was only a male thing," Wulfgar said.

Wulfgar said she feels a stronger connection to animals than people.

"I know a lot of autistic people feel that way. They are non judgmental. They don't say you're weird. You know what I mean? They give unconditional love," she said.

Fredricks first met Wulfgar in June 2026 for a story about staying cool in the heat.

She said she's now in the Top Host podcast competition. If Wulfgar wins, she'll host a six episode series and she already knows what she wants to talk about.

"My ultimate goal for the podcast is to talk to neurodivergent celebrities about their connection with animals," she said.

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