With the first warm stretch of days hitting Omaha, ER doctor shares how you can stay safe in the summer heat

TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT: get out of the heat by finding shade or an air conditioned building, stay hydrated with water or electrolyte drinks, wear a hat and eat salty snacks

First warm stretch of days hitting Omaha this week

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – An Omaha professional dog walker is adjusting her routine as summer heat settles in. Julien Wulfgar, owner of Wulfgar Barkworks, said the shift in temperatures caught her off guard.

"Yeah, I mean, was it last week that it was so nice? I mean, 80 is, to me, hot, but, 70s are a dream. And we had this really nice stretch, and then what is happening? You know what I mean? Where did this come from?" Wulfgar said.

This week, Wulfgar is shortening walks for the dogs in her care — including Blue, Finn, and Callie — and avoiding the hottest parts of the day.

"Well, I've told a lot of people that the walks are shorter or we're not walking. We're just gonna do let outs? And then in my own car, I have like a full body ice pack," Wulfgar said.

Dr. Brett Cherrington, an emergency room physician at CHI Health CUMC Bergan Mercy, said the most important steps are simple.

"The biggest thing is just trying to get out of the heat. So trying to get into the shade or getting into, you know, a cool, air conditioned building and making sure you're staying hydrated." Cherrington said.

Cherrington also recommends several steps for those who cannot limit their time outside:

Spend time in the shade when possible

Wear a hat to block the sun

Drink water or beverages with electrolytes, and limit consumption of soft drinks and alcohol

Eat salty snacks

3 News Now's Aksarben Neighborhood Reporter Jeremy Fredricks spoke with neighbors outside in Elmwood Park.

"So I just took a little bath in the fountain, and I'm gonna run home now," Benson neighbor Maggie Moyer said.

"And we're just looking forward to getting back into air conditioning," Central Omaha neighbor George said.

Wulfgar, meanwhile, is hoping the weather cooperates.

"And then the worst thing is when the sun shows up. It's like, can we just have clouds? If it's overcast, it's a lot better." Wulfgar said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.