OMAHA, Neb. — Demolition is underway at the old Brothers Lounge building near 38th and Farnam streets in Blackstone.

Crews have started working on the roof, the first piece of the building to come down as the city works to demolish the property.

The building has been the focus of concern since a hole formed at the site in June.

The City of Omaha decided to purchase the property in September and move forward with demolishing the building.

As 3 News Now first reported on Sunday, crews are working from the roof down, taking apart the building piece by piece.

The goal is to have the building demolished by the end of next week.

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