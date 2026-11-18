PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — For Braedyn Ringgold, the miles traveled from Papillion to Springfield are about more than the physical challenge.

Ringgold, an Army veteran and University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, is taking part in the 11th annual Things They Carried Ruck March to Lincoln to raise awareness about veteran suicide and mental health.

The multi-day journey includes a nearly eight-mile stretch through Sarpy County from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Papillion to Springfield before eventually ending in Lincoln ahead of the home football game against Ohio State.

Ringgold knows what it takes to cover long distances on foot. As an infantryman in the Army, he said the longest ruck he completed in one stretch was 30 miles during training in 2022.

Now in his second semester at UNL and majoring in biology, Ringgold is navigating a different challenge: making the transition from military service to civilian and college life.

He said mental health can still be a difficult subject for veterans to discuss.

“I think it’s still very stigmatized. I think that there’s not enough emphasis on getting help because people feel like it’s something that’s taboo or forbidden,” Ringgold said.

For Ringgold, the mission is also deeply personal. He is walking in memory of a friend who served in the Navy and died by suicide last year.

“I carry that with me every day,” Ringgold said.

Joe Brownell, executive director for military relations at UNL, works with student veterans as they adjust to life on campus and outside the military.

Brownell hopes efforts such as the annual ruck march and UNL’s military appreciation football game can help keep conversations about veterans’ mental health and the transition to civilian life moving forward.

For Ringgold, every mile is another step in making sure those conversations continue.

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