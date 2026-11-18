OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nationwide cyber-related disruptions have hit a growing list of major organizations, with the National Security Agency now the latest to be affected.

Major banks have reported service issues, as have Microsoft and Apple.

Sophomores at UNO Ayomide Olaniyan and Monserrat Ventura-Garcia tell me they had issues with phone service and accessing funds from their credit cards.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop on November 13th, citing aging routers that had been overloaded with data.

To understand what could be causing these issues, I met with Matt Hale, an associate professor of cybersecurity at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Hale works closely with interns tracking the latest cybersecurity threats in the NebraskaCYBER MATRIX, a cybersecurity training and operations center.

Hale said the FAA is working to modernize its systems.

"What we've seen is that they're actually upgrading their infrastructure and they released something called the smart program which is attempting to kind of install these kinds of AI support mechanisms on top of air traffic control systems," Hale said.

He explained that system upgrades and changes can also cause software issues that could create a ripple effect.

"These systems can be deeply interconnected and if there is one bottleneck it might stack up a lot of requests behind it that then take some time to kind of filter out and get back to a normal flow," Hale said.

While Hale said it's unclear what the exact origin of the issues are, he said there could be multiple reasons behind them.

"It could have started with an attacker, one particular attacker, other attackers jump in again kind of pile on. It could have started with a bug in each of these different cases," Hale said.

Hale said that while people shouldn't panic, the situation serves as a reminder to always be prepared.

"So keeping your private information in digital and potentially in paper format, having access to some old school cash if needed. If you needed something in a pinch if there was an extended outage for a day or two o three, which is possible, you still want to be able to get food," Hale said.

Hale said neighbors should be extra vigilant.

He said there's usually an increase in cyber attacks during major holidays.

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