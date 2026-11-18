OMAHA, NE. — Creighton University students faced off against campus security teams in the second annual Turkey Bowl flag football game, held at Morrison Stadium in north downtown.

The Turkey Bowl aims to connect students with Creighton's campus security team, according to its founder, Josh Bayly.

Students competed in teams against campus security teams throughout the event.

The bowl was such a success that organizers brought it back for a second year.

Promise Echigbundu, a Turley Bowl participant, said the bowl is a great way to get to know students in all grades.

"As a freshman here, I think it's a great opportunity to get to know other people, especially the sophomores, juniors, or seniors who may be interested in these types of events," Echigbundu said.

Organizers say the Turkey Bowl will likely be back next year for round three.