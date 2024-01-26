The Sun Will Come Out... This Weekend

It's just a little colder this morning, making it more likely for some icy spots on any wet roads, sidewalks, and parking lots. The gloomy weather continues this afternoon with cloudy skies and a little fog even continuing in some cities for the second half of the day. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

We stay cloudy tonight and could even see a few foggy areas into Saturday morning. Anything wet could freeze up again as we drop into the upper 20s.

Saturday will be cloudy with mid 30s, but we finally get some sunshine on Sunday! It won't be a lot warmer, but with the sun and upper 30s, it should feel and look better.

We keep warming up early next workweek with low 40s on Monday and Tuesday. There should be a lot of sunshine mixed in with the clouds both days.

The low 40s continue midweek, but we'll push into the upper 40s to end the workweek!

With the warmer weather next week, the snow will start to melt faster, sending more water into our icy rivers. This could cause a few ice jams and flooding along parts of the Elkhorn and Platte rivers.

FRIDAY

Cloudy

Foggy Areas

High: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 29

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Average

High: 36

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

More Melting

High: 38

