The warm and sunny weekend continues tomorrow

Despite our chilly morning, our temperatures have rebounded into the upper 60s under a sunny sky. This evening should be great for any outdoor activities. We drop into the middle 40s for Sunday morning.

Sunday is another warm and sunny day, with highs into the low 70s. It's another gorgeous day for being outdoors!

We get warmer Monday, into the upper 70s, with more sunshine.

Tuesday makes a run at 80, but Omaha may fall just shy. There will also be a few more clouds around on Tuesday.

A storm system could be spinning in the region for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing some small rain chances for both days. Many of us stay dry, however.

The sunshine returns by Friday into the weekend as we warm up again.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 41

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 72

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 77

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 79

