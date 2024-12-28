The warmth continues tomorrow, then rain with some snow returns Monday

After yet another foggy morning, the sun has come out for our Saturday as temperatures jumped into the low 50s. Lincoln has even hit 60! Overnight, some fog will redevelop, mainly over western Iowa.

Any lingering fog lifts quickly for Sunday, sending high temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday is starting to trend warmer for longer, meaning most of the precipitation will mostly be rain across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa for much of the day. However, as the cold air arrives Monday night, the rain could change to snow in some spots. It will depend on how fast the cold air arrives. Right now, areas west of Omaha (Norfolk, Columbus, York, Crete, etc.) have the best chance of seeing snow. However, if the cold air arrives faster, it would mean snow for more neighborhoods.

Any snow that falls will likely accumulate and might impact the Tuesday AM commute. Highs on Tuesday struggle to reach freezing with a cloudy sky.

For any New Year's celebrations, we are dry but chilly with temperatures in the 20s Tuesday night.

We ring in 2025 on a notably cooler note than recently, but near-average with highs in the low 30s and lows in the teens.

It stays dry for the rest of the week, but some rain or snow chances may return as early as next weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Above Average

High: 50

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain, then some snow

High: 43

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Colder

High: 33

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.