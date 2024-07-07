This Week Features a Warm-Up: Here is When 90s Return to the Region

We will be watching for a few scattered thunderstorms this evening, mainly for northeast Nebraska. These may try to drift close to the I-80 corridor late this evening, but they will likely dissipate before then. Still, we can not rule out an isolated shower or two before midnight as far south as I-80.

We wake up on Monday morning in the low 60s with some patchy fog over western Iowa. With the sunshine through the day, we warm into the low 80s by the afternoon.

Sunshine will continue for Tuesday in Omaha. However, clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl may drift as far north as northwest Missouri during the day, but any rain will stay to our southeast.

Wednesday offers the next best chance for a few storms in the afternoon, although more of us stay dry then wet. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

We start to warm up on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday we get closer to 90 with more sunshine.

The 90s return for the weekend with continued sunny and dry conditions.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Drying Out

Low: 63

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 83

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 85

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 84

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.