Thunderstorms Likely Tonight: When, Where, and How Severe

The rest of our Saturday evening should remain warm and dry with a few clouds. After 9 pm, scattered thunderstorms begin to move west to east across the viewing area. These storms reach Omaha after 11, and western Iowa after midnight. The storms should wind down by 4 am. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with mainly a large hail and damaging wind threat, although a tornado cannot be completely ruled out near the Kansas border. The best chance for strong storms will be along and south of I-80.

A few showers could linger for Sunday morning, but expect most of the day to be dry. Toward Sunday evening, a few spotty storms could develop south of I-80. Besides some small hail, the severe weather threat looks low. Many of us stay dry on Sunday.

Memorial Day looks dry and warm with a high near 80 under a mostly sunny sky.

We keep the sunshine and 80s going into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, although Wednesday could be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Starting Thursday, rain and storm chances return to the region, although these will be scattered. As of now, any severe weather chances look low.

Scattered storms remain around Friday, but expect plenty of dry time. Like Thursday, severe weather is not expected at this time.

A few storms could linger into Saturday as well, but we dry out for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to close to 80 for the rest of the week into the weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Strong Storms

Low: 59

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms SE

High: 75

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 80

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Warm

High: 80

