Thunderstorms, some severe, are likely Tuesday night

The rain and snow showers we have seen today are moving away into Iowa, leaving behind some chilly weather overnight. Lows for Monday morning will fall into the low 30s.

Despite the chilly start, Monday should see a return to seasonal weather with highs into the low 50s under a partly cloudy sky. A few light rain showers could pass through early Tuesday morning, but many of us will stay dry.

It'll be cloudy for election day in Omaha on Tuesday, but we stay dry for much of the day. Highs on Tuesday will be slow to warm, but we could reach 60 by the afternoon. It will be windy too, with some gusts up to 40-50 mph.

Heading into Tuesday night, scattered showers and storms will develop, lasting into the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday. These storms could keep some of us up with lightning and thunder. A few storms could become severe, with large hail the main risk, though some gusty winds or an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Most of the storms should be gone by the Wednesday morning commute.

While some leftover rain could be around on Wednesday, many of us will stay dry and windy with highs in the low 60s.

We dip into the upper 50s for Thursday, and the wind lightens up.

Small rain chances return Friday and Saturday as we return to the 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 30

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Overnight Storms

Windy

High: 60

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 62

