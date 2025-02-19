Thursday brings the coldest morning of the week

It's not quite as brutal this morning, but it's still cold with temperatures just below zero. The wind chills are running about -25 to -15.

Today will be a couple degrees warmer, with highs in the single digits above zero. The bigger change will be getting some sunshine out this afternoon.

Skies continues to clear overnight, allowing for the coldest morning of the week. Most neighborhoods will drop into the upper teens below zero. The wind will be pretty light, but it will still drop wind chills into the -30 to -20 range. If your kids are heading to school, make sure you continue to dress them in extra layers and cover up as much skin as you can with hats, gloves, and scarves.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly sunny as we continue to slowly warm up our afternoons. Highs will be in the upper single digits.

Friday starts well below zero with wind chills around -25 to -15. Then, we warm into the upper teens in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We stay above zero Saturday morning, then temperatures jump into the low 30s for the afternoon with a lot of sunshine.

The warm-up continues Sunday into the mid 40s, which is actually just a touch above average.

Monday could get a little breezy, but the warm-up continues to about 50!

Tuesday will be in the mid 50s with a few more clouds and a small chance for rain late in the day.

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Frigid

High: 4

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: -18

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Frigid

High: 7

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Frigid

High: 19

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.