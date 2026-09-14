Tracking strong Monday evening storms, rain amounts for a wet week

3 Things to Know



Strong to severe storms possible Monday evening

Wet week with several rain chances

Cooler weather, in the 60s/70s

Forecast

Scattered storms will become widespread heading into Monday evening and a few of these storms may be strong to severe, capable of all storm hazards.

The main concern this evening will be damaging wind and pockets of very large hail, focused mostly along I-80. We are also monitoring a tornado threat from these storms, which appears to mainly be focused across southeast Nebraska through 8 PM.

After 8-10 PM, storms will lose some intensity, but could remain heavy at times overnight with rain amounts over 2" in some areas. This may lead to flash flooding in the early Tuesday morning hours.

Rain lingers into Tuesday, but there should be some dry time after the morning hours. Most of the afternoon/evening rain will be south of Omaha/south of I-80. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees.

More rain will move in late Tuesday and for Wednesday morning. There may again be some afternoon or evening dry time. Temps will hold around the 70s.

There may now be a little more dry-time continuing into Thursday, and we could even squeeze out some sunshine. This will push our temps back to near 80 degrees.

Friday continues the wet-weather theme, with thunderstorms and breezy winds possible throughout the afternoon and evening. We will also be monitoring a severe weather chance on Friday with highs in the mid 80s.

In total, we could see 1.0" to 3.0" of rain across the region through Friday night. Some of our highest amounts will be across southwest Iowa where amounts could reach 5.0" of rain.

This weekend does have some rain forecast, but the whole weekend will not be wet. Look for spotty rain on Saturday, and some isolated rain on Sunday. We'll be cooling off back into the 60s/70s again by Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Rain & Storms

Low: 65

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Cloudy

Scattered Rain South

High: 70

Wind: N 5-10

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

AM Rain & Storms

High: 73

Wind: E 5-10

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