'A good town': Omaha rallies around family of two boys killed by alleged drunk driver in west Omaha

LA VISTA, NE. — More than two months after 10-year-old Prestin Strassenburg and 5-year-old Zaiden Strassenburg died from injuries in a crash at 114th Street and West Center Road in west Omaha, hundreds of community members gathered to support their grieving family.

Family and friends of the Strassenburg Family gathered for a benefit fundraiser to support them. The benefit's organizer, Vicki Ann Heiman, says all funds will help Prestin and Zaiden's family pay medical and funeral expenses.

Prosecutors say Tanner Hunt — allegedly driving nearly 100 miles per hour — caused the crash. Court documents show Hunt had a prior DUI charge in Sarpy County.

He bonded out of jail and, while out, crashed into Prestin and Zaiden.

Hunt has pleaded not guilty to two felony DUI charges.

Benefit volunteer Sue Heiman said the family's grief has not faded.

"They will never be over this totally," Heiman said. "This is something they will have to deal with for the rest of their lives."

Sue Heiman said the outpouring of support was something she felt compelled to be part of.

"I couldn't look at myself in the mirror if I didn't do something to help with all this," Heiman said.

Benefit organizer Vicki Ann Heiman said the community response reflected something bigger than the tragedy itself.

"This could have happened to anybody, and I think everybody realizes that and decided, 'Let's come support this family,'" Heiman said.

Vicki Ann Heiman said the turnout left a lasting impression on the family.

"It showed the family how much love and support that this town will rally around people for," Heiman said. "This is a good state — a good town. It has restored my thought in humanity."

According to court documents, his next court appearance is set for September 30.

The appearance is a pre-trial conference where a possible settlement or plea deal could be reached between Hunt and the state.

KMTV will continue to follow this case and bring updates on both court proceedings and the Strassenburg Family when they become available.