Homes designed by UNL students for older adults unveiled in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two new homes designed to help older adults live independently are set to be unveiled on Monday.

Mayor John Ewing Jr. will help cut the ribbon on the new homes in Omaha's Benson neighborhood.

More than 30 University of Nebraska-Lincoln architecture students helped design the houses. Holy Name Housing Corporation built the homes in partnership with Partners for Livable Omaha.

The homes feature zero-step entries to help people live independently as they age. Organizers hope to use the design to build more affordable homes across the state.

The project was made possible through a loan from Spark and support from several area businesses.

The homes will officially open to the public for tours next month.

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