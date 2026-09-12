Iowa school marks 9/11 anniversary with flags for every live lost

Community unity through remembrance — Teacher Joseph Gorman's central message is that events like this reveal how united communities truly are, making this as much a story about civic identity as it is about honoring victims. Bridging generations — Logan Magnolia Community Schools students are too young to remember September 11, yet the school invested a full week of preparation to ensure the weight of the event was felt. The 2,900 flags serve as a tangible, visual tool for connecting a younger generation to a defining moment in American history. Partnership amplifies impact — The memorial was not a solo effort. The collaboration between the high school and the Logan Community Foundation shows how schools and local organizations can work together to create meaningful civic experiences that extend beyond the classroom.

LOGAN, Iowa (KMTV) — Logan Magnolia Community Schools in Iowa spent the past week preparing for the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The school honored victims today with a special presentation of the colors by local veterans from the VFW, as well as taps and the national anthem sung by the school choir.

2,900 flags were placed in the front lawn of the school — a somber reminder for each life lost in the attack.

Joseph Gorman, a social studies teacher at the school, organized the event and says it shows students the power of unity.

"When you have an event like this I think it just shows that we really just are so much more united than we realize. I think the most important thing to take away is just to live life to the fullest and celebrate our community because you never know what could happen, " Gorman said.

The memorial was a joint effort between the high school and the Logan Community Foundation.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.