Shadow Ridge Music Festival marks 25th anniversary of 9/11 with $10,000 donation to veterans group

ELKHORN, NE. — The Shadow Ridge Music Festival is honoring the 25th anniversary of 9/11 with a $10,000 donation to a Bellevue veterans' support organization.

A portion of all ticket sales will fund the donation to 50 Mile March, an organization that helps veterans facing PTSD, mental health challenges, and homelessness.

Justin Shanahan, founder of the Shadow Ridge Music Festival, said the event is about more than entertainment.

"This year, our partners, 50 Mile March, we are going to be presenting them with a check for ten thousand dollars ($10,000) during the show," Shanahan said. "Not only is it great entertainment, (but) we are doing something good and giving back to a great organization."

50 Mile March co-founder Jay Miralles said the community support means a great deal to the organization.

"To have a community partner recognize us and allow us to share our message, our story, interact with our community and give back to us, it's only a blessing," Miralles said.

Officials expect thousands of attendees at the event, held at Shadow Ridge Country Club.