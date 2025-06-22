Trading in the triple-digits for thunderstorms this week

A cold front will start to approach the area from the northwest, and it could push a couple isolated and strong storms at areas northwest of Omaha late Sunday night.

Before the cold front arrives in our area Monday, we likely have enough time to hit 90 degrees. The cooler air will reach northeast Nebraska first, keeping some spots there in the 70s! If the cold front speeds up, Omaha may only hit the mid 80s. The cold front will also fire off numerous showers and storms, especially in the second half of the day. The possibility for a faster cold front would keep the best chances for rain along and south of I-80. A slower front would bring better rain farther northwest. A couple of these storms could be strong enough to produce pockets of hail and strong wind.

The cold front will then stall across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, and it will trigger more rounds of scattered showers and storms through the rest of the workweek.

A lot of us will see those showers and storms again Tuesday. Those that stay dry long enough will warm into the mid 80s.

About half of the region will see more rain Wednesday and Thursday as scattered showers and storms continue at times. This keeps highs in the 80s.

It's uncertain exactly how long it will take the front to fully push out of the region, but it could be gone as early as Friday. For now, we'll lower the threat for showers and storms Friday and Saturday, but we're keeping them around just in case the front gets stubborn.

If we fully dry out into the weekend, we could get back to 90 on Saturday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Storms

Low: 77

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 90

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Rain & Storms

High: 86

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Rain & Storms

High: 91

