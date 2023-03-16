Travel Troubles Thursday

The morning rain will change into snow from northwest to southeast today, likely happening in Omaha in the early afternoon. As heavier pockets of snow fall in 45 mph winds, near zero visibility will be possible at times. The snow lightens up through the afternoon, likely ending in Omaha before the evening commute. Snow will still be falling from Falls City to Maryville and Clarinda for the drive home, but it will end in the late evening.

Snow totals in Omaha and southward will likely only be around an inch or less with treated roads being more wet and slushy than snowy. Totals have a better chance of pushing over an inch north of I-80 with the higher range of 1-3 inches more likely in northeast Nebraska.

Skies begin to clear overnight, but it stays windy, with lows near 20 Friday morning.

St. Patrick's Day will be cold and breezy with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Highs will be in the mid 30s as we dodge a couple light pockets of rain and snow.

The wind continues to blow in colder weather Saturday. It will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s.

We then start to warm up! Sunday will be in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies.

Spring arrives Monday as we warm into the upper 40s.

The 50s return for the middle of next week with a chance for rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Falling Temperatures

Rain to Snow

Windy

Afternoon: 31

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Low: 20

ST. PATRICKS DAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 35

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 27

