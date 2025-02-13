Two more rounds of snow ahead with a stretch of brutal cold

Watch for leftover slick spots this morning, even on treated roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Dangerous cold has also settled in. Temperatures are below zero, and the wind chill is from -25 to -15. Make sure the kids have on extra layers along with a hat, gloves, and scarf to cover up any exposed skin.

The sunshine is back today, but it will be cold and a little breezy at times. Highs will be in the teens, and wind chills could briefly get above zero this afternoon.

Temperatures will fall into the single digits overnight, but we should warm into the teens by the Friday morning commute.

Our next round of wintry weather moves in Friday. By late morning, we'll be seeing scattered pockets of snow move into the region. A couple isolated areas of freezing rain could also mix in at times, making a handful of neighborhoods a little extra slippery. This will continue at times in the afternoon. It will also be windy with speeds getting up to 40 and 50 mph midday. The wind will also blow the recent snow around, lowering visibility and pushing it back onto cleared roads. Luckily, this wind is out of the south, which will help warm us up into the low 30s. When dry, it will be mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow, which could still include a couple isolated areas of freezing rain, will continue overnight and into Saturday morning. Snow totals from Friday through Saturday will likely be from nothing up to an inch in most neighborhoods, but some cities from Omaha and northeast could get closer to 1 or 2 inches of new snow.

Saturday afternoon looks drier, but it will be mostly cloudy and windy. It will also be colder with highs in the low 20s.

We keep getting colder Sunday. The wind will be lighter, but highs will only be near 10 degrees.

We'll see highs near 10 again on Monday, but it will also be windy. Most of us will likely see light snow to start the new workweek too, but with it being so cold, there won't be much moisture around, so totals shouldn't be very high. It could still be enough to slow travel, especially as the wind blows the snow around.

Some of the snow likely keeps falling Tuesday, and as the wind continues to blow it around, travel problems could continue. Highs will be in the single digits.

The frigid weather continues Wednesday, likely keeping us in the single digits in the afternoon with a little more sunshine.

Most neighborhoods will see temperatures fall below zero each morning from Sunday through the middle of next week.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 17

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Getting Breezy

Low: 7

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow &

Isolated Freezing Rain

Very Windy

High: 32

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow &

Isolated Freezing Rain

Windy

High: 23

