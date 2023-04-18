Two rounds of storms

Today will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer with highs in the mid 70s across the metro. Some parts of southeast Nebraska will make it into the low 80s. It will also be breezy, with winds between 20-30 mph, push us back into high fire danger levels. Any fire that starts could spread quickly out of control, so continue to hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire.

Scattered storms will start to pop up around 8pm in southeast Nebraska, which then become more widespread and expand northeast later in the night. A few cities will get missed by the beneficial rain, but there is also a small severe weather threat. A couple of the strongest storms could produce some large hail and strong winds, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am... although some storms could linger a little later in the night.

We stay warm overnight, only cooling to near 60 for the Wednesday morning commute.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but we mange to make it into the upper 70s. Then, a second round of storm will move through the region. There's a little better chance for some of these to reach severe levels along and south of I-80, especially between 5pm to 10pm. Pockets of large hail and strong winds will be possible, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Weaker storms could continue overnight, but only some leftover rain should linger into early Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Highs will be in the low 60s.

We keep cooling off Friday, but we some some sunshine, as we warm into the mid 50s.

The weekend will be cool. Saturday will be partly cloudy and breezy with a high near 50. Sunday brings more sunshine as we climb into the upper 50s.

Monday will be closer to average with mid 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Breezy

Low: 60

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Late

High: 77

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

