Updated Timing for Severe Storm and Tornado Threat

As we get later in the morning, more of the region will dry out. If we can stay dry long enough into the early afternoon and get some sunshine, we are going to recharge the atmosphere, allowing it to fuel severe storms later in the day. If that happens, supercell storms would start to pop up around 2 p.m. around Columbus and north into northeast Nebraska. These storms would then travel east, getting to Fremont closer to 4 this afternoon. The storms would get to Omaha, Council Bluffs, and other cities along the Missouri River closer to the evening commute. This will not be a solid line of storms, so some spots stay dry between the storms. They continue east through western Iowa, and should be out of our area by about 7 this evening.

The severe storms could produce pockets of very large hail (2" or larger), a few tornadoes (some EF-2 and stronger), and damaging winds (70mph or stronger). The ground is already saturated, so the heavy rain could also cause flash flooding in some spots.

The rain ends and the wind lightens up early tonight. We stay dry overnight and into Saturday morning as we cool off into the low 50s.

We should be able to keep Lincoln dry for the Nebraska spring game, but our next round of storms will start to kick off around 3 in the afternoon. These storms will start in southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri, then work their way north. They may not reach Omaha until closer to 4 or 5 p.m., so there will be a lot of dry time earlier in the day with a high near 75. Some of these storms will probably be severe, but should slowly weaken as they push farther north. Pockets of large hail, damaging winds, and a couple of tornadoes are possible again... with the severe threat likely ending closer to midnight.

The showers and storms continue on and off Sunday before we dry out Sunday night. The overall severe weather threat is not as high Sunday, but we could still see a few severe storms in the region. The highest threat will be southeast of Omaha, especially down towards northwest Missouri. Hail and wind will be the main concern, but a tornado can't be ruled out. Sunday will also be breezy with highs in the low 70s.

The ground is already saturated, so as each round of storms moves through, flash flooding will be possible until the drainage system can catch up. As always, if you come across a flooded road, turn around, don't drown.

We finally dry out Monday! It will be near 70 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday will be warmer with upper 70s, but we could see some scattered rain return late in the day. Rain will still be possible Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

