Very Warm Weather This Week

Sunday began an extended period of warm weather for mid-November across Nebraska and Iowa. Average high temperatures for this time of year are in the low 50s, and we will be 10-15 degrees above that much of the week.

Monday looks sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

A breeze out of the south Tuesday will help push temperatures into the upper 60s with lots of sunshine.

Wednesday is looking to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 69 in Omaha, although locations south of the metro could see some low 70s!

Another breezy day on Thursday, but temperatures still rise into the upper 60s.

A cool front passes through on Friday, bringing our temperatures back to reality with highs in the upper 50s. This front looks to be dry so no rain chances, but a few more clouds will be around.

We make it back to 60 on Saturday, but the brief warm-up is short lived.

There are no chances of rain in the forecast until next Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 36

MONDAY

Sunny

Warm

High: 66

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 67

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 69

