Very Windy End to the Workweek

Omaha will spend most of the morning and the lunch hour in the 60s, but a cold front arrives early in the afternoon, dropping temperatures into the low 50s by the evening commute. It also gets more windy the later in the day we go. Expect more clouds in the afternoon, which could give way to a few spotty showers for us to dodge. There is a better chance for a few isolated storms this afternoon in western Iowa and northwest Missouri. A couple of these could reach strong to severe levels with anything from hail, strong winds, or a tornado... but the severe weather threat is much higher in central and eastern Iowa.

Scattered snow will move into areas along and north of I-80 tonight, and with the strong winds, there could be low visibility at times. Thanks to the recent warm warmer, most of the snow will rapidly melt. The best chance for anything to stick to the ground will be north of Omaha. The wind could climb around 50 mph overnight, which could be enough to bring down a few branches. Secure any outdoor items and bring the trashcans into the garage before you head to bed.

Saturday starts breezy, but the wind will be lighter for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s with a lot of sunshine.

We get breezy again Sunday, helping our mostly sunny skies warm us into the low 70s!

Monday will be cooler with low 60s and a small chance for rain.

Tuesday brings temperatures back into the low 70s, but we also get windy again. Expect a lot more clouds as we dodge some scattered rain during the day, followed by a few snowflakes at night.

It stays windy Wednesday as colder weather blows in. Highs will be in the upper 50s. With lighter wind Thursday, we climb back to the low 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Isolated Rain/Storms

Windy

Afternoon: 52

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Snow

Very Windy

Low: 30

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy Early

High: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 72

