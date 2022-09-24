Warm and Breezy on Sunday

The very warm temperatures this afternoon will gradually cool off into the middle 50s overnight, some cloud cover is possible for areas north and east of Omaha.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s. We might see some areas have to deal with wind gusts nearing 30 mph, again.

The low 70s continue Monday with a lot of sunshine before we briefly drop into the low 70s for Tuesday.

The 60s return on Wednesday with the passage of a cold front, but this cooldown will be brief.

The dry and sunny weather continues in the second half of the workweek with highs in the mid 70s on Thursday.

A touch warmer to end next week with highs forecast to get back to the mid to upper 70s, but we stay dry.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 55

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 77

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 71

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 71

