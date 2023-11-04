Warm and Breezy on Sunday

A pleasant although cool evening is in store for Saturday as temperatures drop from the 50s into the 40s. We hit an overnight low of 40 by Sunday morning.

With a stronger breeze up to 30mph, Sunday will be noticeably warmer with highs into the upper 60s with periods of clouds and sun.

We continue in the 60s through early next week, with Tuesday shaping up to be the warmest day with a high of 68.

A cold front moves through on Wednesday, where a few spot showers are possible where most stay dry, highs still top out in the low 60s.

Late week brings in cooler weather but not overly cold as highs drop into the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Low: 40

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 68

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 66

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 68

