Warm and breezy Tuesday

It will be breezy and warmer today with Omaha pushing into the mid 70s, but there will be a big difference in temperatures across the region. Northeast Nebraska may struggle to hit the low 50s today, but cities southeast of Omaha will likely warm into the 80s. The combination of low humidity, dry weather, and extra wind will cause a high fire danger, especially along and south of I-80, so hold off on any outdoor burning.

Between about 5 and 9 pm, spotty storms will fire off in areas southeast of the Omaha metro. The storms will quickly strengthen as they move northeast into central Iowa, but could start to produce some pockets of large hail and damaging winds in southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri, and far southeast Nebraska. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

Then, we get cold and breezy on Wednesday. We'll see some sunshine, but highs will only be in the upper 40s.

Once we get through Wednesday, we warm up nicely into the weekend. Thursday will be in the mid 50s, followed by mid 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies.

The warming continues over the holiday weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with low 70s. Easter starts with a few spotty and light showers to dodge, but the afternoon looks great! Highs will be in the mid 70s.

The great weather continues early next week.

TUESDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy

Spotty Storms (SE)

High: 76

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 30

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 47

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 56

