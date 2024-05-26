Warm and Dry Weather for Memorial Day

A few thunderstorms are ongoing in western Iowa this evening. The strongest of these storms could drop some small hail, but the overall severe weather threat is very low. Highs drop into the mid 50s overnight.
Memorial Day looks dry and warm with a high near 80 under a mostly sunny sky.
We keep the sunshine and 80s going into Tuesday and Wednesday as well, although Wednesday could be a tad cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
Starting Thursday, rain and storm chances return to the region, although these will be scattered. As of now, any severe weather chances look low.
Scattered storms remain around Friday, but expect plenty of dry time. Like Thursday, severe weather is not expected at this time.
A few storms could linger into Saturday as well, but we dry out for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s to close to 80 for the rest of the week into the weekend.
SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Cool
Low: 54
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 80
TUESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 80
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 78
