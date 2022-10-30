Warm and sunny for Halloween

The cloud cover will continue to recede through the overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop into the upper 30s. A few locations north of Omaha might experience some patchy fog with the clearing sky and calm winds, although this should remain patchy.

Halloween is looking more like a treat than a trick with highs reaching the upper 60s with sunshine! Temperatures during the evening will be in the low 60s before dropping into the 50s, so you might want the light jacket.

The warm-up continues into the first few days of November with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the 50s. Wednesday might be a bit breezy ahead of a cold front with winds gusting up to 30mph.

Then big changes come beginning Thursday as the cold front approaches. Ahead of it into Friday morning rain is possible as temperatures drop around 15 degrees for the high. Wet conditions continue into the weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Chilly

Low: 38

HALLOWEEN

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 68

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 74

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

Breezy

High: 74

