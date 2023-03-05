Warm and Windy For Sunday

The spring-like temperatures continue Sunday as we make a run towards 60 degrees. If Omaha hits 60, it will be the second time this year the metro has done so! The warmth will feel muted with the strong wind upwards of 30mph at times. While most of us stay dry, there is a small chance for rain in western Iowa during the afternoon.

We begin a slow and steady cooldown beginning on Monday, where our high temperatures drop back into the 40s with a persistent wind.

Tuesday will be in the middle 40s, but the wind finally begins to relax.

Wednesday begins a prolonged period of unsettled weather for our region as a large storm system slowly winds its way through. There are chances for rain and/or snow beginning Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. While it will not rain and/or snow the entire time, expect waves of precipitation to move through during that time period. It is too early to reveal any of the finer details such as exact timing, precipitation type, and totals. Keep updated with us as the system nears.

What is more certain is the winds make a return, with wind gusts up to 30mph possible beginning Thursday and lasting into the weekend.

As the wind increases, temperatures continue their decline into the end of the week. Wednesday will have a high in the upper 30s, Thursday will be in the middle 30s, and Friday in the low 30s. While not unusual in March, it is a reminder that winter is not over just yet despite the mild weekend.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Not as Chilly

Low: 32

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

Breezy

High: 60

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler

High: 49

TUESDAY

Increasing Clouds

Average

High: 45

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.