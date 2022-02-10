Warm & Blustery To End The Week

A touch cooler this morning with temperatures back in the mid 20s and wind chills pushed back into the teens. We will see another windy warm up with afternoon temperatures in the low 50s. Another round of winds gusting up to 30 mph today.

There’s a chance that some of us will see some very light, isolated rain showers in the early evening to overnight hours. The rain doesn't look like much at this point. The showers break up as they head southward and leave us with partly cloudy skies by Friday morning.

We cool down a hair for Friday with highs back in the low 40s. We end the work week off with more sunshine, but also with stronger winds. Friday looks to be our windiest day this week with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

A quick but, dramatic cool down is on the way for Saturday. High temperatures are limited to just the upper 20s. That turns around again for the second half of the weekend with another dramatic warm up. Highs for Sunday are in the low to mid 40s.

Monday and Tuesday get back on track with the warm up. Running well above average, we will see highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

Windy

High: 52

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild For February

Iso. Shower Possible

Low: 38

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm & Blustery

High: 49

SATURDAY

Mainly Sunny

Much Colder

High: 29

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.