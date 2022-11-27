Warm For Monday

Warmer weather briefly makes a comeback on Monday with highs back into the 50s with breezy conditions. Clouds will slowly build in Monday night as our next storm system starts to work its way in from the west.

Tuesday is where things get interesting as our storm system moves in. What will likely start off as rain by late morning will slowly transition to snow from north to south, ending across the area by early Tuesday evening. Some accumulation snow looks likely. Higher amounts look to focus on northeast Nebraska, with lesser totals the further south and east you go. Keep updated as the timing and track will likely change some as we get closer!

Winds will also increase on Tuesday with gusts 30-40mph possible, which will blow the snow around causing reduced visibilities. We reach a high in the low 40s but drop fast into the teens overnight.

Colder air pours in for Wednesday with highs in the 20s, and Wednesday night could see temperatures drop into the low teens, possibly even colder if there is snow on the ground in spots. The wind continues on Wednesday making for some biting wind chill values in the teens to single digits.

The cool down does not last long as temperatures rise into the 40s and eventually the 50s by the weekend. The wind continues into the weekend as well.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Breezy

Low: 25

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

Rain to Snow

High: 40

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Cold

High: 27

